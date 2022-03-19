Beech-Nut Organics baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Our delicious Stage 1 Beech-Nut Organics apple puree is made with fresh USDA organic apples that are gently cooked over indirect heat to protect color, flavor and nutrients. Turn the label around and you’ll see that there’s only one ingredient in this jar: organic & non-GMO apple. Sometimes pure and simple is the best! As a Stage 1 puree, this food is ideal for babies starting around 4 months.

Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up

Ten 4 oz jars

Nothing artificial added

Vacuum-sealed for freshness.

Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening

Made with fresh apples sourced locally in upstate New York

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up.