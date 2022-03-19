Hover to Zoom
Beech-Nut Organics Just Apples Stage 1 Baby Food
10 ct / 4 ozUPC: 1005220007600
Beech-Nut Organics baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Our delicious Stage 1 Beech-Nut Organics apple puree is made with fresh USDA organic apples that are gently cooked over indirect heat to protect color, flavor and nutrients. Turn the label around and you’ll see that there’s only one ingredient in this jar: organic & non-GMO apple. Sometimes pure and simple is the best! As a Stage 1 puree, this food is ideal for babies starting around 4 months.
- Stage 1: for babies 4 months and up
- Ten 4 oz jars
- Nothing artificial added
- Vacuum-sealed for freshness.
- Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening
- Made with fresh apples sourced locally in upstate New York
Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up.