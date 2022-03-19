Beech-Nut Organics baby food is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. This Stage 1 vegetable puree is an ideal first food for babies starting solids. It's made with one ingredient: USDA organic and non-gmo carrots - nothing artificial. We puree this veggie and gently cook it over indirect heat to preserve color, flavor and nutrients. Beech-Nut Organics carrots is a perfect way to offer your baby real, organic, non-GMO vegetables without any chopping required! All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified & USDA Organic

Nothing artificial added

Made with real organic carrots

Ingredients: Organic Carrots

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days.