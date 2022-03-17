Beech-Nut Organics is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Our Stage 1 Beech-Nut Organics sweet potato is a velvety-smooth favorite all on its own - with nothing artificial. There’s no need to add anything to our organic baby food—so we don’t. Only natural, USDA organic, and non-GMO fruits and vegetables. We gently cook our foods over indirect heat to protect color, flavor and nutrients. As a Stage 1 puree, this food is ideal for babies starting solids around 4 months and up. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

(10) 4-ounce jars

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Real ingredients, gently cooked

Non-GMO Project verified & USDA Organic

Nothing artificial added

Made with real organic sweet potatoes

Vacuum-sealed for freshness

Ingredients: Organic Sweet Potato

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days.