Beech-Nut Organics Just Sweet Potatoes Stage 1 Baby Food
Beech-Nut Organics Just Sweet Potatoes Stage 1 Baby Food Perspective: back
Beech-Nut Organics Just Sweet Potatoes Stage 1 Baby Food Perspective: left
Beech-Nut Organics Just Sweet Potatoes Stage 1 Baby Food Perspective: right
Beech-Nut Organics Just Sweet Potatoes Stage 1 Baby Food Perspective: top
Beech-Nut Organics Just Sweet Potatoes Stage 1 Baby Food Perspective: bottom
Beech-Nut Organics Just Sweet Potatoes Stage 1 Baby Food

10 ct / 4 oz
Product Details

Beech-Nut Organics is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Our Stage 1 Beech-Nut Organics sweet potato is a velvety-smooth favorite all on its own - with nothing artificial. There’s no need to add anything to our organic baby food—so we don’t. Only natural, USDA organic, and non-GMO fruits and vegetables. We gently cook our foods over indirect heat to protect color, flavor and nutrients. As a Stage 1 puree, this food is ideal for babies starting solids around 4 months and up. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days after opening.

  • (10) 4-ounce jars
  • Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up
  • Real ingredients, gently cooked
  • Non-GMO Project verified & USDA Organic
  • Nothing artificial added
  • Made with real organic sweet potatoes
  • Vacuum-sealed for freshness

Ingredients: Organic Sweet Potato

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 2 days.