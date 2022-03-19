Beech-Nut Organics baby food is real food for babies. Our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Organics pear, kale & cucumber baby food is the coolest blend on the block due to its three fruits and veggies gently cooked over indirect heat. The texture is slighly chunky, inspired by a recipe for homemade baby food. This organic and non-GMO puree is great for Stage 2 babies starting at about 6 months old. Comes in a clear glass jar so you can see the goodness inside.

Nothing artificial added

Stage 2: for babies 6 months and up

Pear, cucumber, and kale with a little lemon juice

Organic and Non-GMO Project verified

Real ingredients, gently cooked