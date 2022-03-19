Beech-Nut Organics is made with real ingredients, gently cooked. Simplicity at its most delicious. Our Stage 1 Beech-Nut Organics pear baby food is nothing but real, USDA organic and non-gmo pears pureed to perfection — and nothing artificial. We cook the fruit puree over indirect heat to protect color, flavor and nutrients. We believe simple, pure food is the best for baby. As a Stage 1 puree, this food is ideal for babies starting at about 4 months. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.