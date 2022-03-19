Beech-Nut® Organics baby food is real food for babies. This Stage 1 puree is ideal for babies first starting solid foods, since starting with a veggie will help baby learn to love less-sweet foods. Beech-Nut® Organics pumpkin has texture and vibrant color inspired by homemade baby food. Here are some tips for how to use this versatile veggie puree for older babies and toddlers: mix into pancake batter to add color & vitamins, serve mixed into oatmeal at breakfast, or stir into mac & cheese to boost nutrients.

Nothing artificial added

Stage 1: for 4 months and up

One ingredient: pumpkin

Organic

Non-GMO Project verified