Succulent peaches capture the taste of summer in this single fruit baby food puree. Our Stage 2 Beech-Nut peach is a bright, fruity puree that is Non-GMO Project verified with nothing artificial added. As a Stage 2 baby food, it is a great choice for babies starting around 6 months old, when they are sitting upright. For a slightly older baby's breakfast, try serving it in a bowl, or mix into whole-milk yogurt or oatmeal. All Beech-Nut baby food jars are vacuum-sealed for freshness. This jar can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days after opening.

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Baby food with real peach

Non-GMO Project verified

Nothing artificial added

Smooth texture

Ingredients: Peach puree (peach puree concentrate, water), lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Listen for pop when opening. Do not use if button is up. Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days.