The mild sweetness of blended carrot and zucchini are just the right complement to juicy pear. Even picky eaters will enjoy Stage 2 Beech-Nut Veggies carrot, zucchini & pear baby food pouch. This pouch is made with real fruits & vegetables and nothing artificial added. You can squeeze the puree onto a spoon for an easy feeding time wherever you might be or pack it in a lunchbox for a nutritious school snack! Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.

(12) 3.5-ounce pouches

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Made with real fruits and vegetables

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Carrot, Pear, Zucchini, Apple, Lemon Juice Concentrate.

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.