Rich pumpkin, sweet zucchini and crunchy apple with a sprinkle of real cinnamon make for a crisp, festive bounty of fall flavors inside every pouch. Stage 2 Beech-Nut Veggies pumpkin, zucchini & apple baby food pouch is made with real fruits and vegetables with nothing artificial added. This convenient pouch is great for babies starting around 6 months, and can be served to toddlers or used as a perfect lunch box snack or afterschool treat.

Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within 3 days.