A ripe banana is a tasty, creamy addition to any green smoothie — and that’s just what our Stage 2 Beech-Nut Veggies Zucchini, Spinach, & Banana baby food pouch tastes like! It's a healthy toddler snack or snack for kids that you'll feel good about choosing when you're on a busy schedule. Nutritious spinach and mild zucchini blended with sweet banana and nothing artificial added in an easy-to-squeeze pouch makes healthy snacking a snap. Great for lunchboxes or afterschool snacks!

Stage 2: for 6 months and up

Made with real fruits and vegetables

Nothing artificial added

Squeezable pouch for on-the-go

Ingredients: Zucchini, banana, spinach, lemon juice concentrate

Instructions: Do not microwave. Keep cap out of reach of children. Unopened product can be stored at room temperature. Do not use if cap seal is broken, pouch looks damaged or is unusually inflated. Refrigerate after opening and serve within three days.