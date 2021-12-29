Beecher's Gluten Free Macaroni & Cheese Perspective: front
Beecher's Gluten Free Macaroni & Cheese

18 ozUPC: 0078204511315
A gluten-free diet is one of the fastest growing nutritional diets in America. To meet growing demand, Beecher’s offers a gluten free alternative to "World’s Best" Mac & Cheese that delivers the same delicious flavor and texture as our popular original. As with the original, this dish features a healthy amount of Beecher’s Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, with a hint of spice and rice penne pasta.

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (227 g)
Amount per serving
Calories360
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g35.38%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium540mg22.5%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein16g
Calcium450mg45%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cooked Gluten Free Penne Rigate (Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Mono and Di-glycerides), Whole Milk, Flagship Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Just Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Rice Flour, Salted Butter (Cream, Salt), Chipotle Peppers in Adobe Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Vinegar, Sunflower Seed Oil, Paprika, Garlic, Corn Starch, Spices), Kosher Salt, Chili Powder, Granulated Garlic

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

