Beecher's Gluten Free Macaroni & Cheese
Product Details
A gluten-free diet is one of the fastest growing nutritional diets in America. To meet growing demand, Beecher’s offers a gluten free alternative to "World’s Best" Mac & Cheese that delivers the same delicious flavor and texture as our popular original. As with the original, this dish features a healthy amount of Beecher’s Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, with a hint of spice and rice penne pasta.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cooked Gluten Free Penne Rigate (Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Mono and Di-glycerides), Whole Milk, Flagship Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Just Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Rice Flour, Salted Butter (Cream, Salt), Chipotle Peppers in Adobe Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Vinegar, Sunflower Seed Oil, Paprika, Garlic, Corn Starch, Spices), Kosher Salt, Chili Powder, Granulated Garlic
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More