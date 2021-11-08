Beecher's Smoked Flagship Mac & Cheese Perspective: front
Beecher's Smoked Flagship Mac & Cheese

20 ozUPC: 0078204511354
Product Details

A delicious twist on our "World’s Best" Mac & Cheese, with apple and cherry wood infused Beecher’s Smoked Flagship cheese.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories475
% Daily value*
Total Fat24g37%
Saturated Fat15g75%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium675mg28%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar4g
Protein22g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sauce ( Milk , Smoked Flagship Cheese [ Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Culture , Enzymes , Butter [ Cream , Water , Salt ] , Water , Wheat Flour , Rice Starch , Chipotle Puree [ Chipotle Peppers , Water , Tomato Paste , Onion , Sugar , May Contain : 2% Or Less Of , Salt , Vinegar , Sunflower Seed Oil , Paprika , Garlic , Corn Starch , Spices { Oregano , Bay Leaves , Thyme , Cumin , Celery Seed } ] , Salt , Dehydrated Garlic ) , penne rigate ( Durum Wheat Semolina [ Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ] , Water ) , Smoked Flagship Cheese ( Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Culture Enzymes ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
