Ingredients

Sauce ( Milk , Smoked Flagship Cheese [ Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Culture , Enzymes , Butter [ Cream , Water , Salt ] , Water , Wheat Flour , Rice Starch , Chipotle Puree [ Chipotle Peppers , Water , Tomato Paste , Onion , Sugar , May Contain : 2% Or Less Of , Salt , Vinegar , Sunflower Seed Oil , Paprika , Garlic , Corn Starch , Spices { Oregano , Bay Leaves , Thyme , Cumin , Celery Seed } ] , Salt , Dehydrated Garlic ) , penne rigate ( Durum Wheat Semolina [ Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ] , Water ) , Smoked Flagship Cheese ( Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Culture Enzymes ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More