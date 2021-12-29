Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese Frozen Meal
Product Details
It’s purely the handcrafted, artisan cheese. Beecher’s "World’s Best" Mac & Cheese is made with an incomparable combination of award-winning Flagship and Just Jack cheeses. A top secret spice blend and penne pasta complete the recipe.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cooked Enriched Penne Rigate (Water, Semolina [Wheat], Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Milk (Vitamin D3 Added), Flagship Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Just Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Water, Rice Starch, Butter (Cream, Salt), Chipotle Puree (Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less Sunflower Seed Oil, Onion, Cornstarch, Vinegar, Salt, Paprika, Garlic, Spices), Salt, Rice Flour, Chili Powder (Chili Pepper and Other Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Dehydrated Garlic
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
