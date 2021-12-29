Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese Frozen Meal Perspective: back
Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese Frozen Meal Perspective: left
Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese Frozen Meal Perspective: right
Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese Frozen Meal Perspective: bottom
Beecher's World's Best Mac & Cheese Frozen Meal

20 ozUPC: 0078204511201
Product Details

It’s purely the handcrafted, artisan cheese. Beecher’s "World’s Best" Mac & Cheese is made with an incomparable combination of award-winning Flagship and Just Jack cheeses. A top secret spice blend and penne pasta complete the recipe.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (225 g)
Amount per serving
Calories480
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g29.49%
Saturated Fat15g75%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate48g17.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein21g
Calcium492mg40%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium264mg6%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cooked Enriched Penne Rigate (Water, Semolina [Wheat], Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Milk (Vitamin D3 Added), Flagship Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Just Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Water, Rice Starch, Butter (Cream, Salt), Chipotle Puree (Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less Sunflower Seed Oil, Onion, Cornstarch, Vinegar, Salt, Paprika, Garlic, Spices), Salt, Rice Flour, Chili Powder (Chili Pepper and Other Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Dehydrated Garlic

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.