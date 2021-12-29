Ingredients

Cooked Enriched Penne Rigate (Water, Semolina [Wheat], Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Milk (Vitamin D3 Added), Flagship Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Just Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Culture, Enzymes), Water, Rice Starch, Butter (Cream, Salt), Chipotle Puree (Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less Sunflower Seed Oil, Onion, Cornstarch, Vinegar, Salt, Paprika, Garlic, Spices), Salt, Rice Flour, Chili Powder (Chili Pepper and Other Spices, Salt, Garlic Powder), Dehydrated Garlic

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More