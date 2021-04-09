Hover to Zoom
Beef Angus Chuck Patties 80% Lean
1 lbUPC: 0028168600000
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeDAILY LIMITS AND TARGETS BASED ON A 2,000 CALORIE DIET
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g24%
Monounsaturated Fat6g6%
Cholesterol72mg
Sodium344mg6%
Total Carbohydrate0g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein20g44%
Calcium22mg
Iron2mg
Vitamin A0mcg
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef: NutriFacts Based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Ground Beef, 3 oz) 80%-84% Lean, Cooked
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More