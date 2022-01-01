Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 4oz (112 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 330

% Daily value*

Total Fat 21g 32.31% Saturated Fat 8g 40%

Cholesterol 135mg 45%

Sodium 55mg 2.29%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 34g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 2.7mg 15%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%