Beef Bone In Cross Cut Shank
1 RWUPC: 0029138350000
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g32.31%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Cholesterol135mg45%
Sodium55mg2.29%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein34g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef Neck Bones
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
