Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 3oz (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 112

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3.6g 4.62% Saturated Fat 1.3g 6.5% Polyunsaturated Fat 0.154g Monounsaturated Fat 1.493g

Cholesterol 55mg 18.33%

Sodium 63mg 2.74%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 18.793g

Calcium 14mg 2%

Copper 0.08mg 8%

Iron 1.6mg 8%

Magnesium 20mg 4%

Manganese 0.012mg 0%

Niacin 4.3mg 25%

Phosphorus 173mg 15%

Potassium 286mg 6%

Riboflavin 0.14mg 10%

Thiamin 0.07mg 6%

Vitamin A 0mcg 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%

Vitamin E 0.36mg 2%

Vitamin K 0.935mcg 0%

Zinc 4.7mg 45%