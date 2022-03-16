Hover to Zoom
Beef Choice Boneless Chuck Shoulder Roast
1 lbUPC: 0024194700000
Located in MEAT
Product Details
The Shoulder Roast is an affordable cut from the Chuck primal that is packed with flavor and great for cooking low and slow.
- Cooking Method: Roast/Bake, Braise/Pot Roast, Pressure Cooker
- Cook to minimum of 145F.
- Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
- Allow to rest for 3 minutes.
- USDA Choice
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories112
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.6g4.62%
Saturated Fat1.3g6.5%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.154g
Monounsaturated Fat1.493g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium63mg2.74%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein18.793g
Calcium14mg2%
Copper0.08mg8%
Iron1.6mg8%
Magnesium20mg4%
Manganese0.012mg0%
Niacin4.3mg25%
Phosphorus173mg15%
Potassium286mg6%
Riboflavin0.14mg10%
Thiamin0.07mg6%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin E0.36mg2%
Vitamin K0.935mcg0%
Zinc4.7mg45%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef Chuck Pot Roast Boneless
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible