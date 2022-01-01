Hover to Zoom
Beef Choice Eye of Round Thin Cut Steak
1 lbUPC: 0024258200000
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories85
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol38mg13%
Sodium19mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein15g
Calcium3mg4%
Copper37mg13%
Folic Acid5mcg
Iron1mg30%
Magnesium10mg32%
Niacin3mg
Phosphorus93mg
Potassium121mg7%
Riboflavin0.1mg
Vitamin K1mcg8%
Zinc3mg34%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More