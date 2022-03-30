Versatility makes this cut perfect for our favorite comfort meals. A full-flavored staple, Stew Meat is great for slow-cooking, pressure cooking and Sous Vide.

Cooking Method:Braise/Pot Roast, Pressure Cook, Sous Vide

Cook to minimum of 145F

Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.

Allow to rest for 3 minutes.