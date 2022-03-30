Beef Choice for Stew Value Pack Perspective: front
Beef Choice for Stew Value Pack

1 lbUPC: 0021157800000
Located in MEAT

Product Details

Versatility makes this cut perfect for our favorite comfort meals. A full-flavored staple, Stew Meat is great for slow-cooking, pressure cooking and Sous Vide.

  • Cooking Method:Braise/Pot Roast, Pressure Cook, Sous Vide
  • Cook to minimum of 145F
  • Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
  • Allow to rest for 3 minutes.