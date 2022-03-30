Hover to Zoom
Beef Choice for Stew Value Pack
1 lbUPC: 0021157800000
Located in MEAT
Versatility makes this cut perfect for our favorite comfort meals. A full-flavored staple, Stew Meat is great for slow-cooking, pressure cooking and Sous Vide.
- Cooking Method:Braise/Pot Roast, Pressure Cook, Sous Vide
- Cook to minimum of 145F
- Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
- Allow to rest for 3 minutes.