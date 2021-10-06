Hover to Zoom
Beef Choice Sirloin Tip Roast
1 lbUPC: 0024234100000
Located in MEAT
Product Details
The Sirloin Tip Roast comes from the Round primal. This lean cut is best when roasted and thinly sliced.
- Cooking Method: Grill, Roast/Bake, Broil
- Cook to minimum of 145F.
- Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
- Allow to rest for 3 minutes.
- USDA Choice
Nutritional Information
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories161
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat3.9g19.5%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.391g
Monounsaturated Fat4.25g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium49mg2.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein16.66g
Calcium4.25mg0%
Copper0.07mg8%
Iron1.7mg10%
Magnesium19mg4%
Manganese0.011mg0%
Niacin2.7mg15%
Phosphorus164mg15%
Potassium280mg6%
Riboflavin0.15mg10%
Thiamin0.09mg8%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Zinc3.7mg35%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef Round Tip Roast Cap Off
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
