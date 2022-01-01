Hover to Zoom
Beef Choice Sirloin Tip Steak
1 lb
Coming from the Round primal, the Sirloin Tip Steak is a lean cut at a great value. This cut is perfect for Kabobs, Stew Meat or Cubed Steak. This cut also makes for excellent breakfast steaks or salad toppers.
- Cooking Method:Grill, Pan-Broil/Skillet, Stir-Fry
- Cook to minimum of 145F.
- Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
- Allow to rest for 3 minutes.
- USDA Choice