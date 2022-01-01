Coming from the Round primal, the Sirloin Tip Steak is a lean cut at a great value. This cut is perfect for Kabobs, Stew Meat or Cubed Steak. This cut also makes for excellent breakfast steaks or salad toppers.

Cooking Method:Grill, Pan-Broil/Skillet, Stir-Fry

Cook to minimum of 145F.

Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.

Allow to rest for 3 minutes.

USDA Choice