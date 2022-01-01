Beef Choice Sirloin Tip Steak Perspective: front
Beef Choice Sirloin Tip Steak

1 lbUPC: 0024153500000
Coming from the Round primal, the Sirloin Tip Steak is a lean cut at a great value. This cut is perfect for Kabobs, Stew Meat or Cubed Steak. This cut also makes for excellent breakfast steaks or salad toppers.

  • Cooking Method:Grill, Pan-Broil/Skillet, Stir-Fry
  • Cook to minimum of 145F.
  • Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
  • Allow to rest for 3 minutes.
  • USDA Choice