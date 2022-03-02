Hover to Zoom
Beef Choice Top Round London Broil
1 lbUPC: 0026155350000
Located in MEAT
The Top Round Steak for London Broil is a perfect weekday cut! Coming from the Round primal, the Top Round is thick and versatile, making it perfect for broiling or slow-cooking.
- Cooking Method: Broil
- Cook to minimum of 145F.
- Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
- Allow to rest for 3 minutes.
- USDA Choice
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Varied servings per container
Serving size4.00 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein25g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
BEEF AND NATURAL FLAVORINGS
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
