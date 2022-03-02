Nutrition Facts

2.0 Varied servings per container

Serving size 4.00 OZ SERVING, Servings Per Container

Amount per serving

Calories 190

% Daily value*

Total Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 3.5g 18%

Cholesterol 45mg 15%

Sodium 65mg 3%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 25g 0%