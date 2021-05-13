Hover to Zoom
Beet It Sport Nitrate 400 Concentrated Beet Juice Shot
2.4 fl ozUPC: 0081261602001
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.4fl oz (70 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories97
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Sugar13g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Concentrated Beet Juice (98%), Lemon Juice (2%); Made from Concentrates
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
