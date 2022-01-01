Behrens 1 Bushel Utility Basket is stronger than plastic and constructed from durable galvanized steel, large sturdy handles, convex bottom, and a wire reinforced top rim providing long lasting use. Designed with a vintage style and ideal for use as a storage/display container or decor piece. Perfect for home, garden, or hobby farm and is for dry storage only. Pail will not absorb odors and is recyclable for added convenience.