Bel Gioioso Fresh Mozzarella Pearls Cheese
8 ozUPC: 0003114200480
Made with fresh, local milk, this Pearl Fresh Mozzarella from BelGioioso® has a delicate, clean taste with a soft, porcelain white appearance. These mini-sized mozzarella balls can be enjoyed on to go as the ultimate grab-and-go snack.
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein5g
Calcium104mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Crafted in Wisconsin from Pasteurized Milk, Vinegar, Enzymes, Salt.
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
