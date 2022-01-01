Belgian Boys Mini Puff Pancakes Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Belgian Boys Mini Puff Pancakes Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Belgian Boys Mini Puff Pancakes Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Belgian Boys Mini Puff Pancakes Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Belgian Boys Mini Puff Pancakes

36 ct / 10.6 ozUPC: 0085729000520
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our mini pancakes are fluffy, airy, and irresistible – on their own or with fresh berries and whipped cream; powdered sugar and bananas; chocolate sauce or maple syrup. Each little pillow brings a smile no matter how it is served. Look for the Belgian Boys on every box! Pop them in the microwave and let the party begin!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size9 Pancakes
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate29g11%
Protein4g8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, wheat flour, vegetable oil (rapeseed), sugar, buckwheat flour, egg, modified maize starch, whey powder (milk), dextrose, leavening agents: sodium carbonates and di-phosphates, salt, maize starch, skimmed milk powder, natural flavoring, wheat starch, fructose.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More