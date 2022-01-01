Ingredients

Water, wheat flour, vegetable oil (rapeseed), sugar, buckwheat flour, egg, modified maize starch, whey powder (milk), dextrose, leavening agents: sodium carbonates and di-phosphates, salt, maize starch, skimmed milk powder, natural flavoring, wheat starch, fructose.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

