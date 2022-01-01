Belgian Boys Mini Puff Pancakes
Product Details
Our mini pancakes are fluffy, airy, and irresistible – on their own or with fresh berries and whipped cream; powdered sugar and bananas; chocolate sauce or maple syrup. Each little pillow brings a smile no matter how it is served. Look for the Belgian Boys on every box! Pop them in the microwave and let the party begin!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, wheat flour, vegetable oil (rapeseed), sugar, buckwheat flour, egg, modified maize starch, whey powder (milk), dextrose, leavening agents: sodium carbonates and di-phosphates, salt, maize starch, skimmed milk powder, natural flavoring, wheat starch, fructose.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More