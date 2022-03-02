Hover to Zoom
BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
8 ozUPC: 0003114200088
Product Details
Made with fresh, local milk, this Fresh Mozzarella from BelGioioso® has a delicate, clean taste with a soft, porcelain white appearance. This mozzarella is easily sliced to enjoy in a Caprese salad, pasta or on a freshly cut green salad.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Crafted in Wisconsin from Pasteurized Milk, Vinegar, Enzymes, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More