Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 7.69% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 85mg 3.54%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.33% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 5g

Calcium 150mg 15%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 200Number of International Units 4%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%