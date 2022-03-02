Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41%

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 65mg 2.83%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.36%

Protein 5g

Calcium 104mg 8%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%