Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41% Saturated Fat 3.5g 17.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 85mg 3.7%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.36% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 5g

Calcium 104mg 8%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%