BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese
6 ozUPC: 0003114200472
Made with fresh, local milk, this Ciliegine Fresh Mozzarella from BelGioioso® has a delicate, clean taste with a soft, porcelain white appearance. These individually packed cherry-sized mozzarella balls can be enjoyed on to go as the ultimate grab-and-go snack.
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium104mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk, Vinegar, Enzymes, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
