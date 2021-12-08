Hover to Zoom
BelGioioso Marinated Fresh Mozzarella 23 Count
12 ozUPC: 0003114210170
Purchase Options
Located in Fresh Prepared
Product Details
FRESH MOZZARELLA balls MARINATED in a blend of Herbs and Oils.
- rBST Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian
- Crafted from Pasteurized Cow’s Milk
- Fresh
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein3g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Crafted in Wisconsin from Fresh Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Lactic Acid, Enzymes), Canola Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Red Jalapeno Peppers, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More