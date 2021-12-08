Hover to Zoom
BelGioioso® Mascarpone Cheese
8 ozUPC: 0003114200011
Product Details
Our classic version is a naturally sweet, yet surprisingly light cheese produced from only the freshest cream. Its soft, creamy texture spreads with ease and blends well with other ingredients.
- Only 1⁄2 the calories of butter
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
