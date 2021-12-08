Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (14 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 8.97% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 5mg 0.22%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 1g

Calcium 26mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%