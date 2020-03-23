Bell and Howell Solar Bionic Spotlight Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bell and Howell Solar Bionic Spotlight Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bell and Howell Solar Bionic Spotlight Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Bell and Howell Solar Bionic Spotlight

1 ctUPC: 0008031302963
Purchase Options

Product Details

Bionic Spotlight is a solar powered light that turns on automatically when it detects motion, up to 25 feet away. It looks like a security camera with 8 high intensity LED light covering over 600 square feet. Bionic Spotlight is year-round durable and all weather resistant. Easy installation and maintenance makes you save money and secured!

  • Solar Powered with industrial quality sun panels
  • No batteries needed, no messy electrical wiring
  • Weather proof
  • Brightness coverage of 600 sq. ft.
  • Motion Activated Automatic Switch