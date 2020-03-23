Hover to Zoom
Bell and Howell Solar Bionic Spotlight
1 ctUPC: 0008031302963
Purchase Options
Product Details
Bionic Spotlight is a solar powered light that turns on automatically when it detects motion, up to 25 feet away. It looks like a security camera with 8 high intensity LED light covering over 600 square feet. Bionic Spotlight is year-round durable and all weather resistant. Easy installation and maintenance makes you save money and secured!
- Solar Powered with industrial quality sun panels
- No batteries needed, no messy electrical wiring
- Weather proof
- Brightness coverage of 600 sq. ft.
- Motion Activated Automatic Switch