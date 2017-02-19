Bella Grilled Chicken Flavor in Savory Juices Small Breed Pate Wet Dog Food
Product Details
Pamper your little princess with big taste in a small meal she can sink her teeth into with Purina Bella Grilled Chicken Flavor in Savory Juices adult wet dog food. Treat her to full flavor with every container of this grilled chicken flavored paté you open and let her dive into the tempting juices. She'll adore the enticing taste of this entree, and you'll love the fact you're giving her essential nutrition to help support overall good health. This high-quality adult dog food is uniquely formulated with small dogs in mind, meaning she is getting everything she needs for a day playing with you.
- 100% Complete & Balanced Nutrition
- Protein-Packed
- Manufactured in U.S. Facilities
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Meat By-products , Chicken , Water , Liver , Added Color , Carrageenan , Minerals [ Potassium Chloride , Zinc Sulfate , Ferrous Sulfate , Copper Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Iodide , Sodium Selenite ] , Locust Bean Gum , Calcium Sulfate , Natural Grilled Chicken Flavor , Sodium Tripolyphosphate , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Choline Chloride , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Salt , Vitamins [ Vitamin E Supplement , Niacin ( Vitamin B-3 ) , Thiamine Mononitrate ( Vitamin B-1 ) , Calcium Pantothenate ( Vitamin B-5 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B-6 ) , Vitamin B-12 Supplement , Riboflavin Supplement ( Vitamin B-2 ) , Vitamin A Supplement , Folic Acid ( Vitamin B-9 ) , Vitamin D-3 Supplement , Biotin ( Vitamin B-7 ) ] , Sodium Nitrite ( To Promote Color Retention ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More