Bella Terra Organic Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes
24 ozUPC: 0008939710879
Product Details
San Marzano Region Tomatoes are grown in the fertile volcanic soil near Mount Vesuvius. The unique properties of the soil create delicate, tender tomatoes that are mildly sweet and low in acidity.
Bella Terra's diced tomatoes serve as ready-to-go bases for classic sauces served throughout homes and famous trattorias of Italy.
- Product of Italy - San Marzano Region
- GMO Free
- Certified Organic
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium195mg8.48%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Sunflower Oil, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
