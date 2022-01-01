Our Classic Black CD/DVD Storage Binder provides a simple solution to storing all your valuable discs in one place. Made from top-quality materials, this Binder will look and feel classy on any shelf in your home or office. Patented Insert Sheets store DVD cover art and keep your discs safe from acid and chemicals. Each Binder comes with enough sheets to store 48 discs, and can be expanded to store a total of 80. Each Binder measures 11” x 8.5” and is thoughtfully designed to blend in to any book case or entertainment center.