The Bellagio-Italia DVD Binder makes it easy for you to organize all your important DVDs and CDs at one place. This black colored disc storage binder is made from top quality leather. It is very durable and soft to touch. This binder is compatible for storing your Blue-Rays, video games, and memory discs too. It measures 11 by 8.5 and easily stores up to 32 discs. You can increase the storage capacity and house 96 discs in total by purchasing additional insert sheets. Bellagio-Italia DVD Binder Rest will keep your discs prevented from any damage or data loss, as its sleeve is free from any acids or chemicals.