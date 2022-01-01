Bellatoria Ultimate Supreme Ultra Thin Crust Frozen Pizza Perspective: front
Bellatoria Ultimate Supreme Ultra Thin Crust Frozen Pizza Perspective: left
Bellatoria Ultimate Supreme Ultra Thin Crust Frozen Pizza Perspective: right
Bellatoria Ultimate Supreme Ultra Thin Crust Frozen Pizza

21.71 ozUPC: 0003913116853
Product Details

Crispy pizza topped with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago cheese, rich Italian sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted green and red peppers, red onions and black olives. Bellatoria brings the spirit, flavor, and traditions of Italy to your table with delicious crust and toppings that taste like they were prepared especially for you.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25pizza (153 g)
Amount per serving
Calories360
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g33.85%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium910mg37.92%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein18g
Calcium350mg35%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Toppings: Cheese: Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese: (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes). Sauce: (Water, Tomato Paste, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic & Onion, Guar Gum, Citric Acid, Beet Powder, Extractives of Paprika). Italian Sausage: (Pork, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Flavoring). Pepperoni: (Pork, Beef, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid, May Contain Water, Spices, Flavoring, Smoke Flavoring, Paprika, Oleoresin of Paprika, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Garlic). Roasted Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions & Black Olives. Asiago Cheese: (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt and Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (To Prevent Caking). Parmesan Cheese: (Made from Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Starch & Powdered Cellulose To Prevent Caking). Spice Blend: Spices (Oregano, Pepper, Basil), Maltodextrin, Onion & Garlic, Soybean Oil, Parsley. Crust: Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Dough Conditioner (Whey, L-cysteine, Hydrochloride), Yeast, Dextrose, Olive Oil, Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
