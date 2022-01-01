Ingredients

Toppings: Cheese: Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese: (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes). Sauce: (Water, Tomato Paste, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic & Onion, Guar Gum, Citric Acid, Beet Powder, Extractives of Paprika). Italian Sausage: (Pork, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Flavoring). Pepperoni: (Pork, Beef, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid, May Contain Water, Spices, Flavoring, Smoke Flavoring, Paprika, Oleoresin of Paprika, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Garlic). Roasted Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions & Black Olives. Asiago Cheese: (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt and Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (To Prevent Caking). Parmesan Cheese: (Made from Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Starch & Powdered Cellulose To Prevent Caking). Spice Blend: Spices (Oregano, Pepper, Basil), Maltodextrin, Onion & Garlic, Soybean Oil, Parsley. Crust: Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Dough Conditioner (Whey, L-cysteine, Hydrochloride), Yeast, Dextrose, Olive Oil, Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.