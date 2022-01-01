Bellatoria Ultimate Supreme Ultra Thin Crust Frozen Pizza
Product Details
Crispy pizza topped with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago cheese, rich Italian sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted green and red peppers, red onions and black olives. Bellatoria brings the spirit, flavor, and traditions of Italy to your table with delicious crust and toppings that taste like they were prepared especially for you.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Toppings: Cheese: Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese: (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes). Sauce: (Water, Tomato Paste, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic & Onion, Guar Gum, Citric Acid, Beet Powder, Extractives of Paprika). Italian Sausage: (Pork, Spices, Salt, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Flavoring). Pepperoni: (Pork, Beef, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid, May Contain Water, Spices, Flavoring, Smoke Flavoring, Paprika, Oleoresin of Paprika, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Sodium Ascorbate, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Garlic). Roasted Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions & Black Olives. Asiago Cheese: (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt and Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (To Prevent Caking). Parmesan Cheese: (Made from Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Starch & Powdered Cellulose To Prevent Caking). Spice Blend: Spices (Oregano, Pepper, Basil), Maltodextrin, Onion & Garlic, Soybean Oil, Parsley. Crust: Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Dough Conditioner (Whey, L-cysteine, Hydrochloride), Yeast, Dextrose, Olive Oil, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
