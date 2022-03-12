Hover to Zoom
Bellino Aged Balsamic Vinegar
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0007079621206
Product Details
- Product of Italy
- Acidity 6%
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wine Vinegar , Concentrated Grape Must . Contains Sulfites .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
