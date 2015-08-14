Bellino Anchovy Fillets Perspective: front
Bellino Anchovy Fillets Perspective: left
Bellino Anchovy Fillets Perspective: right
Bellino Anchovy Fillets

4.25 ozUPC: 0007079621013
Product Details

Cooking begins with quality ingredients. Bellino Specialty Products offer a variety of items to suit any culinary need. Bellino's extra virgin olive oils and vinegars deliver the perfect combination to help refresh a salad. Minced garlic is a staple of Italian cooking, providing unmistakeable taste to any dish. Bellino Marinated Roasted Peppers add a unique flavor to a sandwich or antipasto. No matter the occasion, Bellino Specialty Products yield great taste and superior quality.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15g (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium960mg41.74%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein4g
Calcium29mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salted Fillets of Anchovies, Olive Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.