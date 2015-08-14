Bellino Anchovy Fillets
Product Details
Cooking begins with quality ingredients. Bellino Specialty Products offer a variety of items to suit any culinary need. Bellino's extra virgin olive oils and vinegars deliver the perfect combination to help refresh a salad. Minced garlic is a staple of Italian cooking, providing unmistakeable taste to any dish. Bellino Marinated Roasted Peppers add a unique flavor to a sandwich or antipasto. No matter the occasion, Bellino Specialty Products yield great taste and superior quality.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Salted Fillets of Anchovies, Olive Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More