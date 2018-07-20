Bellino Sun Dried Tomatoes
Product Details
Cooking begins with quality ingredients. Bellino Specialty Products offer a variety of items to suit any culinary need. Bellino's extra virgin olive oils and vinegars deliver the perfect combination to help refresh a salad. Minced garlic is a staple of Italian cooking, providing unmistakable taste to any dish. Bellino Marinated Roasted Peppers add a unique flavor to a sandwich or antipasto. No matter the occasion, Bellino Specialty Products yield great taste and superior quality.
- Italian Style
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes Sun Dried , Olive Oil , Garlic , Vinegar Wine , Salt , Spices , Sulphur Sulfur Dioxide , To Protect Color
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
