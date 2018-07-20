Bellino Sun Dried Tomatoes Perspective: front
Bellino Sun Dried Tomatoes Perspective: left
Bellino Sun Dried Tomatoes

7.5 ozUPC: 0007079621002
Cooking begins with quality ingredients. Bellino Specialty Products offer a variety of items to suit any culinary need. Bellino's extra virgin olive oils and vinegars deliver the perfect combination to help refresh a salad. Minced garlic is a staple of Italian cooking, providing unmistakable taste to any dish. Bellino Marinated Roasted Peppers add a unique flavor to a sandwich or antipasto. No matter the occasion, Bellino Specialty Products yield great taste and superior quality.

  • Italian Style

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g29%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes Sun Dried , Olive Oil , Garlic , Vinegar Wine , Salt , Spices , Sulphur Sulfur Dioxide , To Protect Color

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
