Make your best buddy's mealtime a special moment he'll look forward to every day with the delectable taste of Purina Beneful Chopped Blends With Chicken, Carrots, Peas & Wild Rice wet dog food. Real chicken is the star of this entree, with real carrots, peas and wild rice rounding out the balanced blend of nutritious ingredients. A touch of sauce enhances the recipe to create a savory taste dogs love. Finely chopped shreds break apart easily with every bite for a pleasing texture your dog will happily sink his teeth into, and real ingredients you can see deliver goodness that lets him know that you care about his health and happiness. Formulated to deliver all the nourishment adult dogs need. Made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, this recipe comes in a re-sealable tub that helps preserve freshness and simplify storage.

Real chicken provides high-quality protein

Made with real chicken, carrots, peas and wild rice for a taste dogs love

Meaty shreds in a delicate touch of sauce for scrumptious flavor and easy chewing

23 essential vitamins and minerals help support his overall health