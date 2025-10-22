Bring savory goodness to mealtime with Purina Beneful Chopped Blends With Lamb, Brown Rice, Carrots, Tomatoes & Spinach wet dog food. Real lamb delivers the meaty taste your dog craves, and the essential vitamins and minerals contained in each bite help to create a balanced meal. Real brown rice, carrots, tomatoes and spinach deliver tasty goodness you can see, and the finely chopped shreds break apart easily for a melt-in-his-mouth texture. The delicate touch of flavorful sauce gives each bite the satisfying finish he loves, and the re-sealable tub means you can conveniently store any leftovers until your dog's next meal. Nutrition and quality are important to you, which is why this Purina Beneful Chopped Blends recipe is made with real, high-quality ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Show him just how much he means to you when you serve this taste-pleasing wet dog food as his main dish.

Made with real lamb, carrots, tomatoes, and spinach for high-quality ingredients you can see

A touch of delicious sauce adds flavor to every bite

23 essential vitamins and minerals to help support whole body health

Proudly produced in our Purina-owned facilities in the USA