Give your small dog big flavor in every bite with Purina Beneful IncrediBites With Real Beef adult dry dog food, formulated specifically for small dogs. With real farm-raised beef as the number one ingredient this nutrient-rich blend helps support your small dog's higher metabolism. The easy-to-chew mini bite kibble are also created with your small dog in mind to cater to his tiny mouth and teeth. Accents of real carrots and peas add to the deliciousness of this tasty kibble for a flavor your dog will love. With 27 grams of protein in each cup, this premium dry dog food helps to maintain strong muscles. Feel good about filling his bowl, knowing that the 23 essential vitamins and minerals found in each serving aid in supporting his overall health and wellness. With savory flavor and high-quality ingredients, Purina Beneful IncrediBites With Real Beef adult dry dog food gives your little dog 100% complete and balanced nutrition.

High protein dry dog food provides 28 grams of protein per cup to help support muscle strength

Great taste with no artificial flavors or preservatives

Small dog food features a calcium rich recipe to help support strong teeth and bones

