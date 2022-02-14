Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Beneful IncrediBites with Real Chicken Small Breed Wet Dog Food
3 ct / 3 ozUPC: 0001780015949
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Incredibites® has real ingredients you know & he loves, chopped into small bites! Beneful Incredibites With Chicken, Tomatoes, Carrots & Wild Rice is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth of puppies and maintenance of adult dogs.
- Small bites for small dogs
- Protein-rich nutrition including real chicken
- With real ingredients you can see
- 3 - 3 oz Cans