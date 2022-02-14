Beneful IncrediBites with Real Chicken Small Breed Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Beneful IncrediBites with Real Chicken Small Breed Wet Dog Food
Beneful IncrediBites with Real Chicken Small Breed Wet Dog Food
Beneful IncrediBites with Real Chicken Small Breed Wet Dog Food
Beneful IncrediBites with Real Chicken Small Breed Wet Dog Food
Beneful IncrediBites with Real Chicken Small Breed Wet Dog Food

3 ct / 3 ozUPC: 0001780015949
Product Details

Incredibites® has real ingredients you know & he loves, chopped into small bites! Beneful Incredibites With Chicken, Tomatoes, Carrots & Wild Rice is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth of puppies and maintenance of adult dogs.

  • Small bites for small dogs
  • Protein-rich nutrition including real chicken
  • With real ingredients you can see
  • 3 - 3 oz Cans