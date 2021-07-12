Meet your dog's desire for rich and tasty food along with his body's need for proper nutrition with Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Savory Rice and Lamb Stew wet dog food. Made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and containing real ingredients you can see, this premium wet dog food features real rice and tender lamb in savory gravy he's sure to jump into the minute you set it down. Real peas and carrots that look the way they should complete a beautiful meal that's almost too pretty to eat. Tender textures are easy for him to sink his teeth into, and the meal with meaty chunks, wholesome grains and veggies helps deliver 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs. A re-sealable tub helps preserve freshness. He's the center of your life and the dog you look forward to seeing every day, and feeding him Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Savory Rice and Lamb Stew makes it easy for you to say Yes to his cravings without compromising his need for healthy nutrition.

Made with real lamb for high-quality protein

Features real rice, peas and carrots that you can actually see

Meaty chunks in savory gravy that adds delicious flavor and texture

23 essential vitamins and minerals support health and well-being

No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives