Inject excitement into mealtime with Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Simmered Beef Entree wet dog food. Savory chunks with real beef give your canine companion something to sink his teeth into while adding to the high-quality protein needed to support healthy muscles. The carrots, barley, wild rice and spinach you can see in this premium wet dog food, along with its 23 essential vitamins and minerals, all come together to provide a balanced meal for your four-legged friend that also delivers 100% complete nutrition for adult dogs.