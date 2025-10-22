Arouse your dog's senses at mealtime with Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Simmered Chicken Medley wet dog food. Real chicken brings succulent flavor to every bite of this healthy wet dog food, and the real green beans, carrots and wild rice offer tasty goodness you can see. Appetizing gravy rounds out the flavor profile for a crave-worthy meal he's sure to love, and the 100% complete and balanced nutrition helps to support your adult dog's active, playful lifestyle. Made with high-quality ingredients for yummy goodness and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Simmered Chicken Medley wet dog food shows your dog he's the hero of your household with every bowlful. This meal is packaged in a resealable tub to help preserve freshness.

Real chicken provides quality protein and savory goodness

Made with real green beans, carrots and wild rice for wholesome goodness you can see

Medium-sized tender bites for a pleasing texture

Rich gravy adds to the delicious flavor

23 essential vitamins and minerals help to support his health and well-being