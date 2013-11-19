Arouse your dog's senses at mealtime with Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Simmered Chicken Medley wet dog food. Real chicken brings succulent flavor to every bite of this healthy wet dog food, and the real green beans, carrots and wild rice offer tasty goodness you can see. With 23 essential vitamins and minerals in every serving and tender, meaty chunks that he can sink his teeth into, this premium wet dog food shows your faithful companion you care as much about his health and happiness as he does. Appetizing gravy rounds out the flavor profile for a crave-worthy meal he's sure to love, and the 100% complete and balanced nutrition helps to support your adult dog's active, playful lifestyle. Made with high-quality ingredients for yummy goodness and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. This meal is packaged in a resealable tub to help preserve freshness.

Tempt your dog's taste buds with the rich flavor combination and tender, meaty chunks of real ingredients found in Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Simmered Chicken Medley wet dog food. Show him he's the center of your world when you serve up this natural wet dog food with the tender texture the medium-sized chunks with real chicken provide and let him savor the rich gravy in each bite. Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Simmered Chicken Medley wet dog food is produced in our Purina-owned U.S. facilities, so you know where your dog's meals are made. For added peace of mind for you and your dog, know that there are 30,000 quality checks conducted in a typical 24-hour production period, involving ingredients, packaging, receiving, processing and packing. Each recipe is also formulated to meet or exceed FDA, USDA and AAFCO guidelines. Purina Beneful Prepared Meals Simmered Chicken Medley wet dog food makes a scrumptious entree when served alone, and it can also be used as a mixer for Purina Beneful Originals With Real Chicken dry dog food for a savory meal he's sure to fetch for.