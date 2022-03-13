Give your dog the wholesome nutrition he needs to live a healthy, happy life by your side with the Purina Beneful Superfood Blend adult wet dog food variety pack. Three delicious recipes made from simple, recognizable ingredients get his mouth watering while providing 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs. Each nutrient-rich recipe features two high-quality protein sources plus a blend of superfoods, including grains, vegetables,and fruit. Along with vitamins and minerals, these recipes also contain antioxidants that support immune health. Omega-6 fatty acids help your best friend maintain a healthy coat and skin. The formulas in this six-count Purina Beneful Superfood Blend adult wet dog food variety pack are crafted without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and manufactured in our facilities in the USA to ensure quality.

