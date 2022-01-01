Bentgo Classic encourages packing a healthy and hassle-free lunch by providing a modern, easy-to-use alternative to portable meal storage. This sleek lunch box solution for school, work, and travel makes it easy to say goodbye to brown-bag lunches, disposable plastic baggies, and single-use paper containers. With Bentgo Classic, packing and transporting food is quick, simple, and eco-friendly.

It includes two stackable containers with lids, built-in plastic utensils, and a nylon sealing strap for secure transportation.

Different sized compartments allow you to pack all sorts of foods in healthy portions and cut down on lunch expenses.

Simply pick, pack, and enjoy your food to go.

Microwavable, dishwasher safe, and BPA-Free

Note: Bentgo Classic is NOT leak-proof. It does seal very well, but to be safe when packing dressing, fruit, and other liquids, be sure to keep Bentgo Classic upright during transport.

Top Container Size: 6.8 x 4.3 x 1.7 (2 sections with divider, each section 3.4 x 4.3 x 1.7)

Bottom Container Size: 7 x 4.5 x 2.5.