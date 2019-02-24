Hover to Zoom
Bentgo Classic On-The-Go Food Container - Coastal Aqua
1 ctUPC: 0081738702232
Product Details
Bentgo Classic encourages packing a healthy and hassle-free lunch by providing a modern, easy-to-use alternative to portable meal storage. This sleek lunch box solution for school, work, and travel makes it easy to say goodbye to brown-bag lunches, disposable plastic baggies, and single-use paper containers. With Bentgo Classic, packing and transporting food is quick, simple, and eco-friendly.
- It includes two stackable containers with lids, built-in plastic utensils, and a nylon sealing strap for secure transportation.
- Different sized compartments allow you to pack all sorts of foods in healthy portions and cut down on lunch expenses.
- Simply pick, pack, and enjoy your food to go.
- Microwavable, dishwasher safe, and BPA-Free
Note: Bentgo Classic is NOT leak-proof. It does seal very well, but to be safe when packing dressing, fruit, and other liquids, be sure to keep Bentgo Classic upright during transport.
Top Container Size: 6.8 x 4.3 x 1.7 (2 sections with divider, each section 3.4 x 4.3 x 1.7)
Bottom Container Size: 7 x 4.5 x 2.5.